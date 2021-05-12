Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir, Advait To Shoot War Sequence in Ladakh

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump and focuses on major historical events through the eyes of the protagonist. Naturally, the Kargil war is a crucial part of the film and reportedly Aamir and director Advait Chandan have a vision for the scene which translates to a grand battleground sequence with a massive infantry.

A team will head to Ladakh for the shoot once the situation in India improves. The crew will live in a biobubble at The Grand Dragon hotel and locals might be hired for the shoot.

A source informed a publication that South star Naga Chaitanya will join the film soon, and reportedly portrays the character based on Benjamin Buford Blue from Forrest Gump, affectionately known as Bubba who becomes Gump's best friend in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, is directed at Advait and jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead. The film is slated for a Christmas 2021 release. The script, while adapted from Forrest Gump which itself is an adaptation of Winston Groom's novel of the same name, has been worked on by Atul Kulkarni. Atul and Aamir have earlier worked together in the 2006 release Rang De Basanti.