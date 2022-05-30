Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan Overcomes Hurdles to Achieve His Dream

A still from Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The much-awaited trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, has dropped. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. The trailer was released during the first innings of the IPL 2022 finale.
Aamir plays the role of Laal, a child with disabilities. Mona Singh plays his mother and she strives to ensure that her kid is able to realise his dreams. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a grown-up Laal, who is seen running without the help of leg braces. He then joins the Indian Army where he becomes friends with Naga Chaitanya's character. The video gives us a peek into the romance between Laal and Kareena Kapoor's character.
Kareena shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha".
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 August.
