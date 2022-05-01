Kareena-Aamir & Neetu-Ranbir Take On the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Feather Challenge

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a fun video to promote their upcoming film. They had recently released a new song for their film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and followed it up by unveiling a filter. The video showcases both of them blowing around a feather.



The video was shared this Saturday evening while the film's title is seen at the bottom of the video. Kareena captioned the video, “Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan.”