Kareena-Aamir & Neetu-Ranbir Take On the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Feather Challenge

Watch Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan in a fun video as Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Singh follow suit.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a fun video to promote their upcoming film. They had recently released a new song for their film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and followed it up by unveiling a filter. The video showcases both of them blowing around a feather.


The video was shared this Saturday evening while the film's title is seen at the bottom of the video. Kareena captioned the video, “Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan.”

Taking a cue from Kareena and Aamir, Neetu Singh and Ranbir Kapoor also took on the challenge. Kareena shared the video on her own Instagram using a sticker to caption the story as “Love it’’.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Aamir plays the role essayed by Tom Hanks while Kareena plays the character originally played by Robin Wright. The film is slated to release soon. Apart from this, Kareena is all set to star in a series by Sujoy Ghosh and another project with Hansal Mehta.

