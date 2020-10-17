Oops! Anupam Kher Reminds Dharma Productions that He Was In KKHH

The Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji blockbuster, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released on 16 October 1998, and the film’s production house, Dharma Productions, celebrated 22 years of the romantic drama on Twitter on Friday with a tweet. Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! said Dharma’s tweet, which also tagged Shah Rukh, Kajol, Rani, Karan and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions.

However, it seems team Dharma forgot to tag another important actor in the film - Anupam Kher. The actor played the role of Rani Mukerji’s father and the principal of St Xavier’s College in the film. Kher decided to remind Dharma Productions that he was also a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a tweet that said - Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!!. Check out Kher’s tweet below:

Kher can take consolation in the fact that Dharma Productions also forgot to tag other important actors who were part of the super hit - Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever and of course Salman Khan.