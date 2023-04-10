Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan Returns With a Masala Entertainer

Salman Khan's first look from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati dropped on Monday, 10 April. The high-octane action film is directed by Farhad Samji.
In the trailer, Salman Khan's masala entertainer remains true to his original style wherein the superstar can be seen packing punches to the best of his abilities. He also attempts to find love and navigate through the problems he and his love interest face.
Salman also shared a new poster of the film ahead of the trailer release, "Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ka trailer dekho. (Watch the trailer of my film with your brother or someone who is close to you)”
Take a look here:
The actor has previously shared a few songs from the film like 'Jee Rahe The Hum,' Yentamma and 'Naiyo Lagda'.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles.
The film is all set to release on Eid.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)