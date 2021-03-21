Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Walk the Ramp at Fashion Week

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan on the ramp. | (Photo Courtesy: FDCI X LFW)

Manish Malhotra showcased his latest couture, bridal collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Malhotra at the fashion event. While Kiara was seen in a shimmering silver gown with sleek cut outs and a silver sheer, long shoulder train, Kartik wore a black, bundgala jacket with three silver reindeers embroidered, teamed with an asymmetric ink kurta and slim pants.

Check out the photos of Kiara and Kartik on the ramp at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week below.

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan.
Kiara Advani walking the ramp.
Kiara Advani at FDCI X LFW.
Kartika Aaryan at FDCI X LFW.
Kiara and Kartik walked for Manish Malhotra.
Manish, Kiara and Kartik at FDCI X LFW.
Manish Malhotra’s show at FDCI X LFW.

