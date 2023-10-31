Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Turn Heads at Jio World Plaza Launch

Bollywood celebrities arrive for Jio World Plaza lunch.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities from the film industry arrived for the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday, 31 October. Actors Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt raised the style quotient at the event with their stunning outfits.
Many other prominent celebrities from the industry, such as Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, and Shweta Bachchan, among others, were also in attendance at the event.
Deepika wore a stunning grey off-shoulders dress paired with knee-high black boots.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived together for the launch.
Hansika Motwani arrived with her husband Sohael Khaturiya.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also attended the grand launch for Jio World Plaza.
Shweta Bachchan chose an all-black look for the evening.
Jaaved Jaaferi arrived with his son Meezan.
The Ambani family posed together for the paparazzi at the grand launch.
Shruti Haasan arrived with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.
Sunny Kaushal arrived in a white suit at the event.
Alia Bhatt turned heads in her black jumpsuit.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha arrived togetehr.
Khushi Kapoor arrived in a mini black dress.
Katrina Kaif wore a floral dress for the evening.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant twinned in black.
Malaika Arora stunned in a black mesh dress.
Sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar arrived together for the launch.
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene were all smiles for the paps.
Priyanka Chopra during the launch.
Kareena Kapoor at the launch.
Rashmika Mandanna.
