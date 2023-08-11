'Khichdi 2' Teaser: Farah Khan Joins As Parekh Family Returns With a New Twist

ADVERTISEMENT
Khichdi 2 will hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali.

The makers of Khichdi announced the much-awaited sequel of the popular comedy-family drama for their fans on 11 August. Helmed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi 2 is headlined by Supriya Pathak and Rajeev Mehta. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also has a cameo in the film.

The teaser brings back the iconic Parekh family that is reuniting to bring double the laughter and craziness in the second installment of the franchise.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "Iss Diwali, Hasi ka Dhamaka Cinemagharo mein. (This Diwali, the blast of laughter will be in cinemas)."

Khichdi, born as a stage play, is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved into a full-length feature film in Bollywood.

Khichdi was a popular show on Star Plus in the early 2000s that ran for two years with 98 episodes.

In addition to Pathak and Mehta, the film also stars Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia in pivotal roles.

Khichdi 2 will hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali.

