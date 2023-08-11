'Khichdi 2' Teaser: Farah Khan Joins As Parekh Family Returns With a New Twist

The makers of Khichdi announced the much-awaited sequel of the popular comedy-family drama for their fans on 11 August. Helmed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi 2 is headlined by Supriya Pathak and Rajeev Mehta. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also has a cameo in the film.

The teaser brings back the iconic Parekh family that is reuniting to bring double the laughter and craziness in the second installment of the franchise.