In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & Others Attend Govinda Naam Mera Screening

Govinda Naam Mera will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & others attend Govinda Naam Mera screening. 

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Shashank Khaitan's upcoming crime-comedy, Govinda Naam Mera  is all set to release tomorrow on Disney + Hotstar. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The screening for the comedy film was attended by many people from the film fraternity, which include, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and others.

Vicky Kaushal & katrina Kaif at the screening. 

Katrina Kaif opted for a floral dress while attedning the screening. 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looked pretty in her casual attire. 

Mini Mathur also attended the screening. 

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal as the screening. 

Karan Johar was also attedning the screening for the film. 

Varun Dhavan and David Dhawan at the screening. 

