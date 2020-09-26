Karan Johar Slams Media Reports Against Him, Calls it "Malicious"

Karan Johar took to social media to issue a statement debunking reports around his 2019 party where he hosted Bollywood celebrities. "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false," Johar said in the statement.

"In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely false and baseless. No narcotics substance were consumed at the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume Narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," he added.The director said such "slanderous" statements and news articles have subjected him, his family, colleagues, and banner Dharma Productions, to "hatred, contempt and ridicule," wrote Johar.

On Friday, NCB had questioned Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra in relation with the drug-nexus in the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar in his statement said Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise. Johar added that Chopra was briefly associated with his banner as an assistant director and worked only on two projects. "He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project," the director said.