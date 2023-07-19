Karan Johar to be Honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "Karan Johar is a true icon of Indian cinema, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated. We are privileged to honor his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan's remarkable journey as a filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come”.

Karan's next project is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. He had previously directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil four years ago starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharama.