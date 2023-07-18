Karan Johar Writes Cryptic Post Over Merry Christmas-Yodha Clash?

Karan Johar On Yodha's Date Clash With Merry Christmas
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to social media to express his concern over the fact that he did not receive a courtesy call presumably about the clash between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's film Merry Christmas and Yodha. As per publications, his cryptic post was about Merry Christmas' releasing on a date that clashes with another film backed by his production house.
Karan Johar wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."
Merry Christmas is helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil. Yodha, is an action-packed film which features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.