Karan Johar Writes Cryptic Post Over Merry Christmas-Yodha Clash?

'Yodha' and 'Merry Christmas' are both releasing on 15 December.
Karan Johar On Yodha's Date Clash With Merry Christmas

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to social media to express his concern over the fact that he did not receive a courtesy call presumably about the clash between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's film Merry Christmas and Yodha. As per publications, his cryptic post was about Merry Christmas' releasing on a date that clashes with another film backed by his production house.

Karan Johar wrote, "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

Merry Christmas is helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Tamil. Yodha, is an action-packed film which features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

