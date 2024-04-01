Karan Johar Announces 'Student of the Year' Series Helmed by Reema Maya
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
At the closure of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh this Sunday, Producer Karan Johar revealed that Reema Maya, renowned for her work with Nocturnal Burger, is set to helm the series adaptation of his iconic Student of the Year franchise.
Johar stated, "Reema Maya will take the directorial reins for the digital rendition of Student of the Year. However, it will distinctly bear her creative signature, diverging from my own."
“If I’ll enter Reema Maya’s world then I will make it more of an illusion… I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series,” Johar concluded.
Maya's acclaimed short Nocturnal Burger received its world premiere at 2023’s Sundance Film Festival.
The CIFF, which began on 27 March, showcased a line-up of over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.
