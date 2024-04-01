Karan Johar Announces 'Student of the Year' Series Helmed by Reema Maya

At the closure of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh this Sunday, Producer Karan Johar revealed that Reema Maya, renowned for her work with Nocturnal Burger, is set to helm the series adaptation of his iconic Student of the Year franchise.

Johar stated, "Reema Maya will take the directorial reins for the digital rendition of Student of the Year. However, it will distinctly bear her creative signature, diverging from my own."