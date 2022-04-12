'Dhaakad' Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Dons Multiple Looks for Her Next Release

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut's next release is a spy thriller action film titled Dhaadak. The actor plays Agent Agni, a spy who is a master of disguise and proficient at combat. The teaser shows the national award- winning actress pack punches and throw kicks as she makes a foray into action thriller and sports multiple looks.
Kangana, who has learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques, to essay the role of Agni said in a statement, "In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film."
Shot across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal this high budget film has been shot by award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and the action choreography has been designed by an international crew.
Director Razneesh Razy Ghai said that Kangana pulled off every single action piece with ease. “While constructing this character, we were clear that Agent Agni had to be one of a kind. We’ve seen no one as fiesty and bold as her. It was reassuring to have someone like Kangana Ranaut with us who not just worked on the looks of her character, but went all out to get in perfect form for Dhaakad. She trained hard. She also got into the mindspace of the character wonderfully."
"Action. Style. Thrill. All in one, Agent Agni is here!!" wrote the actress as she shared the teaser on Instagram. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as antagonist and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles.
The film was earlier slated to release on 27 May but will now release a week earlier on 20 May.
