John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on Eid 2021

On Monday, 21 September, John Abraham took to social media to unveil a new poster from his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor also shared the release date of the film. “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021”, John tweeted.

The film, a sequel to 2018's Satyameva Jayate, will be set in Lucknow and not Mumbai, as was earlier planned by the makers. Satyameva Jayate 2 was also geared for an October release, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic there has been a delay. Speaking about the movie, John had said in a statement, "I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.” The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.