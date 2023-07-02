John Abraham Unveils 'The Diplomat' Poster; Announces Film's Release Date

John Abraham unveils poster of his upcoming film, The Diplomat.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
John Abraham has unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film, The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair. The actor also announced the release date of the high-octane drama, which is based on a true story.
In the poster, John can be seen suited with his hands in his pockets. Sharing the same on Instagram with his fans, he wrote, "Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of hero as the high-octane drama The Diplomat gets a release date!"
Have a look at the poster here:
Nair is known for directing critically acclaimed films and web series like Naam Shabana, Special Ops, and Mukhbir, among others.
Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay of The Diplomat. The action entertainer is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.
The Diplomat is slated for its theatrical release on 11 January 2024.
