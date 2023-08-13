'Jawan' Makers File FIR Over Leaked, Stolen Clips Of Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Red Chillies Entertainment, the makers of SRK's upcoming film 'Jawan,' have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) alleging the unauthorized leak of clips from the movie. The complaint points to copyright infringement, as the leaked clips were shared online.
Following the complaint, five X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts have been identified as the sources of the leaked videos, prompting the issuance of legal notices.
Earlier this year in April, the Delhi High Court addressed a similar situation concerning 'Jawan.' The court instructed social media platforms, websites, and cable TV outlets to promptly remove the leaked content, forbidding any display of clips without proper licensing.
Taking heed of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd's appeal, the court extended its efforts by requesting Twitter to divulge essential subscriber details, encompassing emails, IP addresses, and phone numbers, of users involved in disseminating the film's clips.
Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, is directed by esteemed filmmaker Atlee. The much-anticipated film is set to grace theaters on 7 September.
