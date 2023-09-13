'Jawan' Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects Rs 600 Crore Globally

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Director Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, is smashing records at the box office. The massy action entertainer, which made its world premiere on 7 September, has reportedly crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office.
The film is inching closer to the Rs 350 crore club in India as well, smashing all records for a Hindi-language film at the box office this year.
According to reports, Jawan earned Rs 26.50 crore on the sixth day of its release, bringing its total collection to Rs 345.58 crore. The pan-Indian flick opened in theatres with a whopping collection of Rs 75.50 crore in all languages, including its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.
The film had an overall 26.28 percent occupancy rate on Tuesday, 12 September. Jawan is also the highest opener of SRK's career and the fastest entrant to the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office.
The film features SRK in a double role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.
Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and currently running in cinemas.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined