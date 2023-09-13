'Jawan' Box Office Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects Rs 600 Crore Globally

According to reports, Jawan earned Rs 26.50 crore on the sixth day of its release, bringing its total collection to Rs 345.58 crore. The pan-Indian flick opened in theatres with a whopping collection of Rs 75.50 crore in all languages, including its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

The film had an overall 26.28 percent occupancy rate on Tuesday, 12 September. Jawan is also the highest opener of SRK's career and the fastest entrant to the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office.

The film features SRK in a double role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and currently running in cinemas.