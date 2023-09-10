'Jawan' Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Globally

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Atlee and also starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, the film released worldwide on 7 September.
As per early estimates, Jawan has crossed Rs 350 crores at the global box office.
On Day One, Jawan earned Rs 74.50 crore in all languages across India. The film went on to witness the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema by raking in Rs 129.06 crore at the box office. Day 3 early estimates suggest that Jawan earned Rs 74.50 crore and witnessed an overall occupancy of 62.85% in the Hindi belt.
