'Jawan' Box Office Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Soon Enter Rs 1000 Cr Club

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been scripting history at the box office with its record-breaking collection. The Atlee directorial has collected over Rs 518 crore at the domestic office and has already crossed the Rs 900 crore mark globally.
According to trade reports, the film is soon expected to enter the Rs 1000 crore club internationally.
Jawan, which hit the big screens on 7 September, went on to record the biggest-ever opening-day collection for a Hindi-language film by minting Rs 129.06 crore on the global box office.
As per reports, the film collected Rs 10 crore nett on its 14th day of release in India, making its total collection stand at Rs 518.28 crore.
Meanwhile, the film has so far earned a whopping Rs 907.54 crore globally and is now inching closer to making Rs 1000 crore.
Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK in a double role. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the action entertainer.
