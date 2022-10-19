Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her Character Dr Sandra Rebello From 'Ram Setu'

Jacqueline Fernandez recently introduced her character Dr Sandra Rebello, a daring environmental scientist from her upcoming film Ram Setu, alongside Akshay Kumar on Wednesday, 19 October. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the adventure-drama follows the story of an athiest-archaeologist-turned-believer (played by Akshay), who sets on a deadly expedition to discover and save Lord Ram's mythical bridge from the government's demolition.