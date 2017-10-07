7 ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ Dialogues That Make Perfect Sense Even Today

These iconic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ dialogues make more sense today than ever before. 
Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro will always remain a masterpiece of satire. |

Kundan Shah’s <i>Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro</i>&nbsp;will always remain a masterpiece of satire.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is Bollywood’s masterpiece of satire and we can’t thank Kundan Shah enough for making such pure and unadulterated comedy, without any gaali-galoch, non-veg jokes or item numbers. The film is just a simple comedy that tickles one’s funny bone even today.

As a tribute to the late filmmaker, here are some dialogues from the iconic film which couldn’t be more relevant today. In fact, they’re even more hilarious now.

Long Before Shashi Tharoor’s Farrago Moment

Sharab Pe Charcha

To All the Stalkers

To the Pyaare Trolls

For Our Friend, Dear Arnab Goswami

Politicians' Slogan Since Time Immemorial

When Opposition Unites...

