'It Will Be Bigger And Better': Ayan Mukerji On 'Brahmastra-Part Two: Dev'

Ayan Mukerji is the director of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ YouTube)
Ayan Mukerji who directed Brahmastra Part One- Shiva in a recent interview spoke about the second part of the planned trilogy. He went on to say that the second part is in the works but he will put pen to paper after a vacation. He added that making the first film was a long arduous process but now that they have a hang of it, they can make the second film in three years.
Ayan spoke to News18.com about the process of filming the second part, "The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev in three years"
He also spoke about the fan theories that have been floating around the internet, "Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one."
He also went on to add, "I have invested a lot of time in part one and I want to take a vacation before I completely get invested. So I can’t put an exact timeline,"
Ayan also opened up about the speculations regarding the project. Rumours that Dev will be portrayed by Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan. He went on to speak about the same, stating, “I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while."
