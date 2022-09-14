'It Will Be Bigger And Better': Ayan Mukerji On 'Brahmastra-Part Two: Dev'

Ayan spoke to News18.com about the process of filming the second part, "The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev in three years"

He also spoke about the fan theories that have been floating around the internet, "Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one."