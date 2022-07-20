Ayan Mukerji Clarifies Rumours About Deepika Playing Parvati in 'Brahmastra'

In his conversation with Mirchi Plus, Mukerji shared, "I know nothing about this, Part 2 maybe. It is a good suggestion for part 2. Myabe you will get to see them (Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone) then."

The Wake Up Sid director also clarified that there is no role for the character of 'Parvati' in the film. He added, "Brahmastra is not really about Lord Shiva. Ranbir's character is just called Shiva in it. My greatest hero is Shiv Bhagwan. There is a lot of insipiration that I've put in my own way into this film and into this character. So, there is no role of Parvati in Part One or Part Two or Part Three. To some extent, like it says in the dialogue of the movie, Isha is really Shiva's Parvati in this trilogy."