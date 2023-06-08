‘I Was Nervous’: Shahid Recalls Spoiling Karisma's 'Dil To Pagal Hai' Dance

Actor Shahid Kapoor, an actor, recently opened up about his experience as a background dancer for songs like Aishwarya Rai's 'Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye' and Karisma Kapoor's 'Le Gayi.' Prior to making his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, he worked as a background dancer.
He went on to add that he does not have any 'favourite' memories from his experience as a background dancer when her worked with Karisma. Stating:
He also spoke about his experience working with Aishwarya Rai: “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time.”
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Farzi and will next be seen in Bloody Daddy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)