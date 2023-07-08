'I Accept That Adipurush Hurt People's Sentiments': Manoj Muntashir Pens Apology

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has issued an 'unconditional apology' after the film stirred a huge controversy following its release in June. In a note shared on social media Manoj wrote in Hindi, "I accept that people's sentiments have been hurt by Adipurush. I extend my unconditional apology with folded hands. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and give us the strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."