Hrithik Roshan Says Playing Karan Shergill 'Came Naturally' to Him In 'Lakshya'

Hrithik Roshan's 2004 film Lakshya, directed by Farhan Akhtar, completed 20 years since its initial release on Tuesday, 18 June. To mark the special occasion, Hrithik took to social media to announce that the film will return to big screen from June 21 onwards.
The actor also posted a long video to talk about the film and his character Karan Shergill. He said, "I am here to talk about Lakshya. 20 years ago, this film that we had done. I was really young. I was hardly an actor. And Farhan (Akhtar) was a friend, who has suddenly become this incredible mind. I saw his first film. I was like, ‘How has this person made this film? How? Where did he get the courage or the knowledge or the information or the…How?'”
"And he (Farhan Akhtar) had written this beautiful, beautiful script and more than the story, more than the big cause it was the character of Karan Shergill that was me. I don't know what made Farhan cast me. Perhaps, the director's mind could see through and understand a person's countenance and know that this human has been through certain things that are going to make him the perfect cast for this film," Hrithik added.
Talking about how his character 'came naturally' to him, Hrithik further said, "I genuinely do feel at that particular point of time, I, definitely hands down, was the perfect human, not the actor, but the perfect human to be cast, in this film Lakshya. Because I have been through all those experiences in very, very similar ways. Karan Shergill was me. I did not need to do much. The naivety, the spontaneity, the anger, being on that cusp of maturity, learning the ways, being completely confused and dumbfounded as to what I am going to do in my life, not having any avenues that looked hopeful. I went through that crossroad so greatly and so intensely in my life that it just came naturally to me."
The caption of the post read, "Here’s to Friends, Film making, Fun & in a blink it’s #20yearsOfLakshya Back in theatres, 21st June onwards."
Farhan, who had helmed and produced the film, also commented on the video. He wrote, "Hrithikkkk.. you embodied Karan Shergill .. all of him.. his flaws, his strength, his insecurities, his confidence, his ego and his vulnerability. You are right. You were him and he was you. Congratulations on 20. Big big hug. (sic)"
A screengrab of Farhan Akhtar's comment.
In addition to Hrithik, Lakshya also starred Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri, and Tanvi Azmi among others in pivotal roles.
