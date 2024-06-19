Hrithik Roshan Says Playing Karan Shergill 'Came Naturally' to Him In 'Lakshya'

"And he (Farhan Akhtar) had written this beautiful, beautiful script and more than the story, more than the big cause it was the character of Karan Shergill that was me. I don't know what made Farhan cast me. Perhaps, the director's mind could see through and understand a person's countenance and know that this human has been through certain things that are going to make him the perfect cast for this film," Hrithik added.

Talking about how his character 'came naturally' to him, Hrithik further said, "I genuinely do feel at that particular point of time, I, definitely hands down, was the perfect human, not the actor, but the perfect human to be cast, in this film Lakshya. Because I have been through all those experiences in very, very similar ways. Karan Shergill was me. I did not need to do much. The naivety, the spontaneity, the anger, being on that cusp of maturity, learning the ways, being completely confused and dumbfounded as to what I am going to do in my life, not having any avenues that looked hopeful. I went through that crossroad so greatly and so intensely in my life that it just came naturally to me."

The caption of the post read, "Here’s to Friends, Film making, Fun & in a blink it’s #20yearsOfLakshya Back in theatres, 21st June onwards."

