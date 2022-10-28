Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' Gets A New Release Date

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan 'Fighter' gets a new release date.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The first look poster of filmmaker Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, is finally unveiled. Touted to be 'India's first aerial-action franchise', Fighter will showcase the patriotism and sacrifice of our armed forces.
Sharing the new release date of the film with her fans, Deepika Padukone wrote on social media, "Fasten your seatbelts! Fighter, India's first aerial action film, releases on January 25, 2024!” The poster alongside the announcement features fighter planes in the air. Hrithik Roshan's caption read, “January 25, 2024 - see you at the theatres! Fighter.”
Anil Kapoor also shared the first look poster of the film with his fans on social media and wrote, "All systems go! Fighter is cleared for take-off on January 25, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don't let go!”
Fighter was previously slated for its theatrical release this year. However, the film was rescheduled for a Republic Day release in 2023, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film. But finally, the makers have now announced the film's official release date.
Produced by Viacom18Studios, Marflix Pictures, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande, Fighter will hit the big screens on Republic Day, 25 January in 2024.
