Hansal Mehta’s Film Starring Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal Titled Faraaz

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next film, backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar, is titled Faraaz. The film is based on the 2016 Holey Artisan café terror attack in Bangladesh.

The thriller will chronicle the happenings of the night of 1 July 2016 where over 50 people were held hostage at the café, according to the official synopsis.

Faraaz acts as the debut film for late actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor, and also features Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal, who made his debut with the film Bamfaad.