Meet Ranbir's Cousin Zahan Kapoor, Who's Set to Make His B'wood Debut

Zahan Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, is set to mark his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @zahankapoor)
The Kapoors have been one of Bollywood's most famous families for years. Now, Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan is all set to make his film debut with Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime thriller.
Speaking about the actor, Hansal Mehta said in a statement, "Both Zahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and potential. The characters they play are very intricate and I’m sure the audience will love them too.”
Paresh Rawal's son Aditya will also share the screen with Zahan in the upcoming film.
Zahan is Kunal Kapoor and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's daughter Sheena's son. He also has a sister named Shaira Laura Kapoor. He often posts throwback pictures with his family.
Zahan Kapoor's mother Sheena, and grandmother.
A picture from Zahan's childhood with father Karan Kapoor
Zahan Kapoor with his grandfather Shashi Kapoor on his birthday.
A throwback picture of Zahan's family.
Zahan has been a fashion icon ever since he was a kid!
Zahan Kapoor as a kid.
Before stepping into films, Zahan was a thespian. He shared several pictures from his time on stage, especially performing the play Pitaji Please, created by Makarand Deshpande. The play was his foray into Hindi theatre and he shared the stage with theatre legend Swanand Kirkire as well.
Zahan Kapoor after a performance of 'Pitaji Please'
The latest Kapoor sibling is not just an actor, he also aces in polo. He won the ARC Challenge Cop in 2018 as part of Team Benaz Corp.
Zahan is also cousin to Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. He was usually spotted in pictures from family hangs and birthday parties, on fan club pages.
Naturally, Zahan also seems to share a very close bond with Kareena's older son Taimur, and it's adorable!
Take a look:
The Hansal Mehta directorial, which will be Zahan Kapoor's debut film, is being produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
Published: undefined