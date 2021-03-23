'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Pushed Amid COVID-19 Scare

The makers of Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi have released a statement saying that the film's release in Hindi markets has been pushed amid rise in coronavirus cases. However, its Telugu and Tamil versions, titled Aranya and Kaadan, will release as planned on 26 March.

"Dear viewers, it pains us to share this news but given the COVID-19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March", Eros International said in a statement.