Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani Team up For 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced a new film, Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Vicky has been cast as Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi is his wife and Kiara has been described as the 'naughty girlfriend'. Sharing the first look poster of Vicky Karan tweeted, "Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold!”