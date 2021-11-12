Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani Team up For 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera posters.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced a new film, Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Vicky has been cast as Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi is his wife and Kiara has been described as the 'naughty girlfriend'. Sharing the first look poster of Vicky Karan tweeted, "Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold!”
All the three actors sport retro avatars in the posters. Karan described Kiara’s character as: “What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them.” For Bhumi he wrote: “Mrs. Waghmare is a force to be reckoned with!”
Govinda Naam Mera will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. His film Mr Lele, based on a similar theme, was shelved last year.
