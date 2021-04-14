Maharashtra Govt Halts Film & TV Shoots Amid Rising COVID Cases

Some of the movies such as Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye were being filmed.

Television producer JD Majethia told The Indian Express, "We support the new guidelines laid down by the government. Last time too we worked following all the necessary protocols. We will approach Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discuss if we can continue working with restrictions, as it's a question of employment for so many people. If nothing works out we will have to wait for things to settle down".

Anees Bazmee, who has been contemplating returning to floors with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had earlier told the publication, "Like everyone in the industry, I am also waiting and watching. If lockdown happens it will apply to everyone. Otherwise, we will go ahead with our schedule".

(With inputs from The Indian Express)