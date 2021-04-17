Goa Is the New Hotspot for TV Show Shoots With Mumbai In Lockdown

(Photo Courtesy:Instagram)
Last year when shoots where halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, producers, exhibitors and especially daily wage workers who make for 75% of the crew on sets were badly affected. So, now with second wave of coronavirus infections happening, producers and TV channels got together to discuss solutions. But, even before the 15-day-lockdown in Maharashtra was announced, TV show producers had a plan B i.e. to shift base to other states if they want to continue shooting.
As a result, the neighbouring state of Goa has become the hot spot for most of these TV shoots. Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur are Delhi are other places where shoot locations are being shifted.
Here's is a list of shows that are shifting base or have already moved their crew to other states:
Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Balaji Productions - Goa
Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Shoonya Square Productions - Goa
Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua, Full House Media - Goa
Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, LSD Productions- Jaipur
Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti- Surat
Hamariwali Good News- Manesar, Haryana
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin- Goa
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha- Goa
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani- Goa
Yeh Hai Chahatein- Goa
Imlie- Hyderabad
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali- Hyderabad
Pandya Store- Bikaner
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2- Agra
YRKKH & Anupamaa - Location to be decided
Rudrakaal - We have bank of episodes
Choti Sarrdarrni- Delhi
Mollki- Goa
But the question that follows is - how cost-effective is it for the channels to shift the whole crew to another state? And how are producers ensuring that they keep the cast and crew safe with all the travelling and shifting?
We spoke to producer Ved Raj from Shoonya Square Productions who has shifted base of his show Apna Time Bhi Aayega to Goa. The daily show, which airs on Zee Tv was being shot at Future Studio, in Goregaon, Mumbai till 14 April. Raj told The Quint that the crew has already gone to Goa while the equipment is still en route. They are planning to start shooting from Sunday. “When the COVID numbers touched 1 lakh a week back, discussions started over what has to be done about shoots. Then the weekend lockdown started and we quickly took the decision of moving the shoot to Goa."
Producer Rajesh Ram, whose show on Colors TV Choti Sarrdaarni is shifting base to Delhi, says that they didn't have to take any specific permission from the state government where they were going to shoot. "We are booking a place and shooting and staying in the same place, basically creating a bio bubble situation. So no permission from the state was required," says the producer. Ram’s Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also moving base to Goa.
It will be a substantial additional cost for channels to uproot a full show from one location to another, but this time they couldn't have taken the risk of repeat telecasts.
Last year's lockdown has been a lesson learnt for channels as well as producers. The cost of each show has reportedly increased approximately by 1-1.5 lakh per episode because of their location shifting out of Mumbai. However, the channels have taken the call to bear that expense because it's better than losing viewership and advertisers.
Meanwhile, producers have made sure they have a backup plan if their artists test COVID positive or refuse to shift base.
We spoke to actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who shifted to Goa with his wife and pet dog. The lead actor from Kundali Bhagya said it's not a comfortable feeling to leave your home and move during such times.
Everyone is now waiting to see if the current lockdown on film and TV shoots will lift after 1 May, 2021, however the show still goes on.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined