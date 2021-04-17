Goa Is the New Hotspot for TV Show Shoots With Mumbai In Lockdown

Last year when shoots where halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, producers, exhibitors and especially daily wage workers who make for 75% of the crew on sets were badly affected. So, now with second wave of coronavirus infections happening, producers and TV channels got together to discuss solutions. But, even before the 15-day-lockdown in Maharashtra was announced, TV show producers had a plan B i.e. to shift base to other states if they want to continue shooting.

As a result, the neighbouring state of Goa has become the hot spot for most of these TV shoots. Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur are Delhi are other places where shoot locations are being shifted.