Aesthetics Are What Make and Break Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan'

Along with the costumes, one must also give it to Kaushal Shah, the DOP who has done a phenomenal job in oscillating between wide expansive shots of the sea, and zoomed-in shots of Alisha’s house, or the scenes where she and Zain are intimate. He also utilises shadows to drive the narrative of their clandestine affair further, while shots with Tia are bright and light-filled, much like her costume colours. As for the locations, the gigantic waves that hit the shore are symbolic of the tumultuous lives that these characters lead externally as well as internally. As the narrative focuses only on these four characters, the only time the camera isn’t on one of them is when it is covering the ocean or sea tides that provide the much-needed break from the constant dialogue and movement, therefore providing the solace of aesthetic that Batra longed to provide, but unfortunately it’s not enough.