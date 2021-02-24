Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Introduces Alia as the Fearless Gangu

Alia Bhatt in a poster from Gangubai Kathiawadi.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is out. The film is all set to hit theatres on 30 July this year.
The over one-minute clip introduces Alia Bhatt as Gangu aka Gangubai Kathiawadi. A fearless Gangubai is seen taking on powerful men by proclaiming that Kamathipura is her home and everyone has the right to live with dignity. We also see a glimpse of Gangubai being elected as the President of Kamathipura.
Alia posted the teaser by wishing Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday.
This is the first time Alia and Bhansali have collaborated. The film is based on writer Hussain Zaidi’s book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around the life of Mumbai-based brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 24 Feb 2021,04:05 PM IST