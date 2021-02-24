Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Introduces Alia as the Fearless Gangu

The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is out. The film is all set to hit theatres on 30 July this year.

The over one-minute clip introduces Alia Bhatt as Gangu aka Gangubai Kathiawadi. A fearless Gangubai is seen taking on powerful men by proclaiming that Kamathipura is her home and everyone has the right to live with dignity. We also see a glimpse of Gangubai being elected as the President of Kamathipura.

Alia posted the teaser by wishing Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday.