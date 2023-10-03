'Fukrey 3' Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Enters Rs 50 Crore Club in India

Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Fukrey 3 has been doing well at the box office. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Fukrey 3 has reportedly earned Rs 11.50 crore nett in India on its fifth day, as per early estimates.

The film raked in Rs 15.18 crore nett in India on Sunday. So far, this is Fukrey 3's highest day-wise collection, after it opened at Rs 8.82 crore on Thursday.

Fukrey 3 collected Rs 7.81 crore nett on day 2, Friday. The film saw a 49.42 percent increase in business on day 3, earning Rs 11.67 crore nett on Saturday in India.