Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

'Fighter' is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 January 2024.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Padukone Looks Fierce As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The first look from Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated action drama film Fighter was released on 5 December. The Piku actor's first-look sees her in a close-up shot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to hit the silver screens next year.

The actor captioned the post as "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons." She looked fierce in her new look.

On Monday. Hrithik shared a poster of his first-look from the film as well. The actor was also seen in a close-up shot looking as dashing as ever.

The film stars Hrithik and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is all set to release on Republic Day on 25 January 2024.

Also ReadDeepika Padukone Stuns In a Blue Gown At Academy Museum Gala Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT