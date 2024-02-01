Fighter Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Earns Rs 140.35 Cr In India

A still from Fighter.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is currently not performing so well at the box office. The Siddharth Anand film released in theatres on 25 January. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the total earning of the film now stands at Rs 140.35 crore nett in India.
Fighter earned around Rs 6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday (31 January), which is Rs 1.15 crore less than what the film had earned on Tuesday, when it collected Rs 7.5 crore nett.
The box office performance of Fighter has left trade people worried. Taran Adarsh took to X to write, "FIGHTER’ shocks India, rocks overseas… The underperformance of Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry… Imagine, the film ticks all the boxes - right from star names and director’s credentials to tremendous critical acclaim and positive audience feedback… Yet, the dwindling numbers in #India are a complete shocker.”
He added, "To face a setback at the very start of the year is indeed worrisome. Having said that, while the numbers are witnessing a downward trend in #India, the biz in key international markets continue to be strong, *even on weekdays… Markets like #USA, Canada, Australia and NZ (New Zealand) are still holding fort, even after an excellent weekend. How does one explain this paradox?"
