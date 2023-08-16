'Ranveer Singh Has That Flair': Farhan Akhtar on Replacing SRK in 'Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar addresses criticism on casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Farhan Akhtar has responded to the criticism he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The director-actor announced the third installment of the franchise earlier this month. The first-look teaser for Don 3 revealed that Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan, who previously headlined the films.
Following the announcement, several fans took to social media to express their disapproval of the replacement. Responding to the reactions, Farhan shared that Shah Rukh faced a similar reaction when he was brought in to fill veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's shoes as Don.
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the filmmaker-actor shared, "I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.
“It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And (Ranveer) has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine," Akhtar added.
Don 3 is slated for its theatrical release in 2025.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)