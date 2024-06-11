Fardeen Khan Says Kareena Kapoor Recommended Him For Dev As Film Clocks 20 Years

Fardeen posted a reel featuring his character from the film delivering an intense monologue on communal divide. The clip also featured Kareena, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, and the late actor Om Puri.

He wrote in the caption, "20 Years of Dev. It was my third film with @kareenakapoorkhan and it was she who recommended me for the role, and I will always be grateful to her for that. Being signed by Govind Nihalani for a film with legends like @amitabhbachchan and Om Puri was a huge endorsement for any actor. Govindji was highly respected and was known for his careful direction and powerful storytelling. This role gave me the chance to work on a film that was relevant and meaningful, which was rare at the time. But the greatest take away for me from DEV was getting to share the screen with Amitji, an actor I idolize. His life and most amazing career have had a profound influence on Indian cinema and has left an indelible mark on not just me but on every Indian. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a true honour and an absolute privilege to work with him, making it one of the highlights of my career."

