Fardeen Khan Says He ‘Didn’t Deserve’ Filmfare Best Debut Award for ‘Prem Aggan'

Fardeen Khan opened up about the reception of his debut film Prem Aggan and said that he doesn’t believe he deserved the Filmfare Award for Best Debut for the film. The film, directed by Feroz Khan also starred Meghna Kothari and released in 1998.

Fardeen said that he got several negative reviews for his performance in the film and he sat at home for a whole year. The people he had signed films with took their money back and he repaid the money he had already spent. He added that he started working on his Hindi after Prem Aggan.