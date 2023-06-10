Farah Khan on Why Salman's Body Double Shot Half of 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye'

In the promo shared by Sony TV, Farah is seen talking to a dancer who played Salman's duplicate in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She says, “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia h. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha (Ritji was so cute. Let me tell you - in the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Ritji did half of the song as Salman's duplicate. He (Salman) used to come only for 2-3 hours. So all the back shots, top shots, wide shots were done by Ritji).”

Salman played Aman in the movie, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.