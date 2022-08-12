Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fans React to Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Clip Seemingly from 'Brahmastra'

Fans React to Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Clip Seemingly from 'Brahmastra'

A clip from Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' featuring Shah Rukh Khan as 'Vanarastra' has gone viral.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan in a viral clip seemingly from 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.'

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan in a viral clip seemingly from 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.'</p></div>

A viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan, seemingly from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, has been doing the rounds on the internet. Fans have claimed that the actor will be seen playing the role of 'Vanarastra', inspired by Lord Hanuman in the film.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is slated for its theatrical release on 14 Semptember.

Prior to the talks of SRK's involvement in the film, speculations of Deepika Padukone's part in Brahmastra were abuzz, following the release of its trailer.

In the viral clip, SRK can be seen emerging from a bright burst of light, which appears to form a shape of Lord Hanuman in the sky. The actor can be seen in a white t-shirt with blood stains on it, in the video.

Fans on Twitter showed their excitement about SRK's role in the film film. One of the wrote, "Continously 2 leaks in 2 days. The most ambitious project Brahmastra."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Alia and Ranbir, the part one of the trilogy also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles among others.

Also ReadAyan Mukerji Clarifies Rumours About Deepika Playing Parvati in 'Brahmastra'

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT