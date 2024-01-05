Did Films Not Releasing For 2 Weeks Help Dunki's BO Numbers? Film Analyst Speaks

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the reigning king of 2023. With blockbuster releases like Jawan and Pathaan under his belt, SRK was unstoppable. The release of Dunki, his third and last release of the year, may have tamped down his streak. The film, which released on 21 December, initially gave a less-than-stellar performance at the box office.

It failed to mimic the grand success of his previous two films and faced stiff competition with Prabhas' Salaar.