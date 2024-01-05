'Dunki' Becomes the 4th Biggest-Hit of SRK's Career; Crosses Rs 409 Cr Worldwide

SRK Drops 'Dunki' Teaser on His Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has officially entered the Rs 400 crore club at the global box office. The film is now the fourth highest grossing film of SRK's career after Jawan, Pathaan, and Chennai Express, which earned Rs 1,156 crores, Rs 1,050 crores, and Rs 424 crores, respectively.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial minted around Rs 3.85 crore on Wednesday, 3 January. The total domestic collection of Dunki currently stands at Rs 203.92 crore in India.
Sharing the news with their fans on social media, the makers wrote, "Just another day of us celebrating your endless love for Dunki."
Have a look:
As per Sacnilk, Dunki showcased a strong performance with Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday, 31 December and Rs 9 crore on Monday, 1 January. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.83 percent on Wednesday.
Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film clashed with the theatrical release of Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has collected over Rs 650 crore globally.
