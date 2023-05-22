'Drishyam' to Have a Korean Remake; 'Parasite' Actor Song Kang-Ho to Play Lead

The Hindi version of the film, which also broke records at the box office, starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. As per reports, the Korean remake will feature Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho in the lead role.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter that Panorama Studios and Warner Bros' Anthology Studios announced a partnership for the official remake of the Drishyam franchise in Korea, making it the first-ever collaboration between an Indian and a Korean studio.

The official announcement was made on 21 May the India Pavilion, managed by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), during the on-going Cannes Film Festival in France.

Take a look at Taran's tweet here: