'Dobaaraa' Box Office Day 1: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Off To A Slow Start

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, the film has managed to collect 72 lakhs. Moreover, the film is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage.

Taran tweeted,"#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz."