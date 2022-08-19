'What Do I Know About The Indian Audience?': Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap talk about their film Dobaaraa.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have been busy promoting their film Dobaaraa. The film in question is a time-loop thriller that is a remake of a Spanish murder mystery Mirage. The two spoke to The Quint about the genre of the film, how Anurag got involved with the project and more.
The banter between the actor-director duo was palpable when Anurag spoke about Taapsee’s hard work and jokingly pointed out, “She is a horrible 3 AM friend.”
Anurag also opened up about why he makes the type of films that he does.
Taapsee, on the other hand, talked about her equation with Anurag and also spoke about the “power play” that occurs on social media in today’s time.
Watch the video for more.
