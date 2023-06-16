Did You Know Abhishek Bachchan Could've Played Aamir Khan's Role in 'Lagaan'?

In his conversation with ETimes, Gowariker shared that he would frequently visit Abhishek's house to convince him to play Bhuvan's character in the film. However, he was adamant about his decision not to play the part.

Abhishek opened up about the same in an interview with ETimes and said, "I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it."

"Every film and role has its own destiny. Do you know how many actors were offered The Godfather before Marlon Brando?" Abhishek questioned.

He added that he has no regrets that he couldn't play the part in such an iconic film.